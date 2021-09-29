Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PECO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

