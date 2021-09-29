Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

VTWO stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. 6,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,949. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

