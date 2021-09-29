Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.59. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1,506 shares.

YMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,594,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,879,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,903,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.