TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $30.39

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $31.80. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $904.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $1,129,344. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,836.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $488,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

