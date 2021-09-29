Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.10

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 3141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,085,129,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,568,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the period.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.