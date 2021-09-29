Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $399.75.

Shares of ZM opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $259.80 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

