Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.18

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 1589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

