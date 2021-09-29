qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 620.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 417,835 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 47,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.