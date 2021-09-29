qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $494,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Barclays by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 938,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 444,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.