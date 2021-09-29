Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.6% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $852,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 237,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.