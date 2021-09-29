Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 196,232 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

