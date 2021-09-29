Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings per share of $3.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.26. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.18 to $13.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $486.66 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.78 and a 200-day moving average of $455.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

