BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

BKU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

