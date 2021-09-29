qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,506 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

