Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.05. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

OZK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

