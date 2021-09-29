qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,600 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

CFG traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

