Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Sep 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.09. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.32. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $344.60 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

