FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

NYSE FDS opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.33.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

