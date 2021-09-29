FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.50.
NYSE FDS opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.33.
In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.