Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,606 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average of $223.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

