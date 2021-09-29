Barings LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,766 shares of company stock valued at $406,390,466. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,740.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,436.00 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,803.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,521.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

