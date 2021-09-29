Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $191.44. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.48. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

