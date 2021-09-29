Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $34.94 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 5.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $34,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $677.14 and its 200-day moving average is $600.50. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.68 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

