SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 595 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $109.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

