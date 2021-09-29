Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 19,250 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

