Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $40,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

NOC opened at $358.30 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

