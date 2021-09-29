Hoylecohen LLC Sells 325 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after acquiring an additional 518,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

