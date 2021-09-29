HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 89 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.51 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

