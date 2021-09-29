ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $543,325.88 and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.