$0.83 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.87. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

