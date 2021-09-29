Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. CSFB set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.18.

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$50.69. 323,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.32. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$51.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

