Pier Capital LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

AVLR stock opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

