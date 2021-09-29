$3.34 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $3.10. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $271.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,112. Watsco has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 4,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

