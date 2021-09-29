$3.34 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $3.10. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Watsco stock traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $271.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,112. Watsco has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 4,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
