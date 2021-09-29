Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UniFirst by 73.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,539. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

