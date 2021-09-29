Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 7,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 200,686 shares.The stock last traded at $60.87 and had previously closed at $63.66.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

