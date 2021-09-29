Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,855 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $180,958,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,718,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,502,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 113,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

