Fosun International Ltd Invests $209,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Cognex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 34.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. 829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,196. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

