BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $41,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $860.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $552.37 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $901.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $858.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

