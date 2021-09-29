Keybank National Association OH Has $35.68 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $35,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

