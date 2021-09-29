Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $372.16

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 372.16 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 305.40 ($3.99). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 310.40 ($4.06), with a volume of 573,601 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £614.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.92.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

