Fosun International Ltd Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 127,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,964,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,696,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $271.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.38. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $288.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

