United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of UNFI opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

