Fosun International Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Gold Resource worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $118.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Research analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

