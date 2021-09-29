Fosun International Ltd Purchases 60,578 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 39.0% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 81,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

EDAP opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Edap Tms S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

