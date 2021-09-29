Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SWM opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

