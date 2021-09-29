IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of IQV opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

