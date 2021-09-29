Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.19

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.19 and traded as low as $19.85. Luxfer shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 65,467 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $576.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.