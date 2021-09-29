Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of SMAR opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,450 shares of company stock worth $24,172,936. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

