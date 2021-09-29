Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.85. Eltek shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 11,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -2.68.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

