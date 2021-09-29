Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

