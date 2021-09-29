Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $569,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.13.

Charter Communications stock opened at $727.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $770.55 and a 200-day moving average of $708.56. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

